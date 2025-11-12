VIDEO footage has been published on social media this evening of firefighters fighting a fire at Exeter City Football Club stadium.
Firefighters can be seen using hose reels to fight a fire with flames clearly visible.
The fire was seen at about 11pm and from the footage it appears to be at the back of the Adam Stansfield stand, possibly bins on fire behind the stadium.
There are no updates of how serious the situation is.
Further updates as we have them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.