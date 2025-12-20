HOUSEHOLDERS across Devon, Plymouth, Somerset and Torbay are being warned by Trading Standards to stop using certain integrated heat pump tumble dryers immediately after a national safety alert revealed a serious fire risk.
The warning, issued by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), affects models produced by Haier and sold under several well-known brands, Baumatic, Candy, Caple, Haier, Hoover, Lamona, Iberna and Montpellier. Around 85,000 appliances are believed to still be in homes across the UK.
The fault involves an internal short circuit that can occur during normal use, potentially causing a fire.
Haier began repairs earlier this year, but the initial fix was found to be inadequate. The company has now resumed a programme of enhanced repairs and is contacting owners to arrange free safety work.
Fakir Mohammed Osman, Head of Heart of the South West Trading Standards, said: “The risk posed by these dryers is very real — an internal short circuit can spark a fire without warning. We urge all residents to check their appliances today. Even if you’ve had a repair before, you must ensure the updated fixing has been applied..”
Consumers are advised to stop using the affected dryers immediately and, if possible, unplug them. Owners should check their model and serial number on the manufacturer’s website and arrange a free repair if their appliance is listed.
