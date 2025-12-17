EXETER College and Petroc college have confirmed they will formally merge in the new year.
From Monday, January 5, the Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group will be created.
Exeter College will continue under its existing name, but Petroc, which has two campuses in Barnstaple and Tiverton, will become North Devon College.
The merger will mean the group will be able to offer courses to more than 16,000 students, employ nearly 2,000 staff and make an annual turnover of £100 million every year.
The group will also be developing a dedicated “centre for progression” in Tiverton to support young people with additional needs and “those who need a different experience to re-engage with education”.
There will be no immediate change for students, and they will continue their studies as normal for the time being.
Exeter College’s current principal and CEO John Laramy CBE will become “group principal” and CEO of the Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group.
And Exeter College’s deputy CEO Jade Otty will become group deputy CEO and take on the role of “senior leader” at North Devon College. Petroc’s current interim principal Kurt Hintz will leave his post on January 5.
Newly minted Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group Group Principal and CEO John Laramy CBE said: “We are delighted to confirm the merger has been approved, and in January, Exeter College and Petroc College will combine and officially become one of the very best tertiary college groups in the country.
“This is an exciting moment for everyone at Exeter College, Petroc college, and for the whole of Devon.
“By establishing the Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group, we can enhance opportunities for learners, offer more access to exceptional education and skills training, and provide greater sustainability for staff, all while reflecting our shared commitment to excellence, inclusivity and community.
“I am absolutely thrilled by the combined opportunity we have to create a college group with the capacity, capability and ambition to deliver the very best for our region.”
An Exeter College spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce that, after a full public consultation and approval by both colleges' boards of governors, Exeter College and Petroc will merge on Monday, January 5, creating the Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group.
“The new group will create a regional powerhouse for young people and skills, and become one of the largest place-based college groups in the country.”
A Petroc spokesperson added: “This merger brings together two respected colleges with a shared commitment to education, skills and opportunity across Devon – allowing us to support more learners, strengthen local skills and invest in our future.
“We’re excited for what’s ahead and look forward to sharing more as we begin this new chapter together.”
And Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group Board Chair Professor Adam Watt said: “The merger is a hugely exciting prospect for the region.
“Most importantly, it keeps high-quality education in the community, with both colleges combining to deliver the scale, capability, and resilience that come from being part of a larger group.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.