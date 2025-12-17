DESPITE cases of spiking remaining low in Devon, police are asking revellers to be extra vigilant and friends and colleagues to keep a watch this festive season.
Spiking can come in many forms such as putting alcohol or prescription drugs or illegal drugs into a drink, injecting someone with prescription or illegal drugs, putting prescription or illegal drugs into their food, or putting prescription or illegal drugs to their cigarette or vape.
All of these are illegal and can have a significant, traumatic impact on victims.
Martin Tregaskes, Drug & Alcohol Harm Lead Inspector for Devon & Cornwall Police, said: ‘Any form of spiking is illegal and the consequences for anyone found to have spiked another person in any way can be severe, including long custodial sentences.
‘Nationally, we see a slight increase in reports of spiking during the festive period, so we are asking everyone to be aware when they are out, to look out for themselves and their friends, and to report anything suspicious to pub or club staff or security.
‘Being spiked is never the fault of the victim, but nevertheless, do think twice before leaving your drink unattended.
‘Feedback received from the public by our alcohol licensing team reveals that the public are most concerned about people who put extra alcohol into other people’s drinks without them knowing.
‘Whether you are out with friends or perhaps on an office party outing, remember this – putting extra alcohol into someone's drink without them knowing, even if you know them and think it’s for fun, is still spiking, it’s still illegal and it can be very dangerous.
‘Don’t be that person’.
Anyone who thinks they may have been spiked should tell a trusted friend or member of venue staff or security as soon as possible so that they can be safeguarded.
Anyone who is a victim of spiking should also report it to police as soon as they are safe to give the best chances of capturing evidence.
There is an online reporting service available from the "Report" button on the front page of the Devon & Cornwall Police website. It doesn’t matter when the spiking happened, and you can report on behalf of others.
More information about spiking and how to report it is on the Devon & Cornwall Police website: www.dc.police.uk/spiking
Look out for posts about spiking on Devon & Cornwall Police’s TikTok @dc_police and Facebook dc_police accounts during the festive season, including an impactive TikTok reel about the effects of being spiked made by a local student from Exeter College and a series of posts presented by TikTok influencer Sharon Gaffka.
