DEVON and Cornwall Police is currently recruiting new officers.
It is seeking recruits across all its entry routes, whether degree or non-degree.
The force is also hiring Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), special constables (volunteer police officers) and police staff, such as forensic investigators, dispatch officers and administrators.
“We're looking for individuals from all walks of life who are physically capable and psychologically resilient,” said a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson.
“If you’re considering a career in policing, you’ll need a strong work ethic, a genuine passion for serving and protecting your community, and the drive to take on a role that’s much more than a job.
“If this sounds like you, you could be one step closer to a rewarding future with Devon and Cornwall Police.
“Modern-day policing is not all about one role. Whatever you are interested in, there is a career for you.
“Behind every uniformed officer is a whole host of people utilising their talents and working together to make sure resources are available at the right time and in the right place.
“Whether you are a mechanic, cleaner or administrator all the way through to accountants, lawyers and volunteers, you too could be part of the teams that work around the clock to police the streets of Devon and Cornwall.
“We are very keen to encourage applications from those that have never considered policing as a career.
“Representation within our workforce from black and minority ethnic communities and females is currently much lower than we want it to be; by improving this we will be better able to serve our local communities and our workplace will benefit from all the differences in thinking, points of view, and approaches that diversity brings.”
To find out more and to apply, visit: recruitment.devon-cornwall.police.uk/devon-cornwall-police-careers/job-opportunities.
