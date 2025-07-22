DEVON and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.17pm on Tuesday, July 22 to attend a domestic property fire at Dunsford on Dartmoor, between Exeter and Moretonhampstead.
Three fire engines from Chagford, Moretonhampstead and Danes Castle, Exeter, attended.
Throughout the incident crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one safety jet and small tools to put out the fire.
Small tools were also used.
Three thermal imaging cameras were used to check the fire was out.
The property was fully damaged by fire and smoke.
Crews left the occupant in the care of Ambulance Service personnel, leaving the incident at 11pm.
