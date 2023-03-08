FIRE crews from Crediton and Danes Castle, Exeter were yesterday, Tuesday, March 7, sent to a person trapped in a vehicle in floodwater at Keymelford, near Yeoford, following heavy rain.
The firefighters used water safety equipment to rescue the occupant of the car.
With the assistance of a local farmer the car was removed from the flooded road to await recovery and the road was closed.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue safety advice when there is flooding is as follows:
• Never drive through floodwater.
• Don’t make unnecessarily trips in bad weather conditions. You could harm yourself and others too.
• Vehicles can become stuck and even swept away in just 30cm of flowing water.
For further wet weather advice visit: https://www.dsfire.gov.uk/safety/outdoors/safety-severe-weather-conditions