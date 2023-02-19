DEVON and Cornwall Police have today, Sunday, February 19, updated the situation following the death of a woman in Exeter yesterday, Saturday, February 18.
Police were called at around 4pm yesterday following reports of a woman having been seriously assaulted by a man in possession of a knife in Ludwell Valley Park, which is in the Wonford area of Exeter.
Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of the public who came to her aid, a 74-year-old woman who was local to the area, tragically died at the scene.
Her next have kin have been informed and formal identification is due to take place.
Chief Superintendent Dan Evans said: “Following a police appeal, an off-duty police officer spotted the suspect in the High Street in Exeter yesterday evening.
“The suspect was safely detained by armed officers outside the Yorkshire Building Society on Exeter High Street, just after 9.30pm on Saturday, February 18.
“A 30-year-old man from the Exmouth area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, and at this time we do not know the motive for the attack.
“We do not currently believe that the victim and suspect are known to each other and we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection to this murder, which is being treated as an isolated incident.”
Chief Supt Evans added: “We are still searching the Wonford area as part of our investigation, we believe we may have located the knife believed to have been used in the attack and are retrieving this as we speak.
“There will be a heightened police presence in Exeter and notably in the Wonford area of the city and it is vital that anyone with any information contacts us immediately through our call centre or by speaking with an officer near the scene.
“Whilst this type of incident is very rare, Wonford is a very close community and I know this death will be felt deeply by all who live in the area.
“A heightened police response will remain in the area for the foreseeable future as our investigation continues, and my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim at this tragic time.”
If you have information that relates to this investigation, please call the police using the 101 telephone number, quoting log number 600 of February 18.