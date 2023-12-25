RESIDENTS of Riddlecombe, near Chulmleigh, were this morning, Monday, December 25, advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke plume in the area following a large barn fire near Ashreigney.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) were advised of the fire at 2.19am and after many hours of battling the blaze, fire crews are currently still at the scene.
Crews attended the fire at East Westacott Farm from Witheridge, Torrington, South Molton, Okehampton, North Tawton, Hatherleigh, Chulmleigh, Appledore and Barnstaple.
At 8am DSFRS started to reduce the number of crews at the incident.
At 9.36am it said that it still had two fire engines and one water bowser remaining at the scene.
Further details as we have them.