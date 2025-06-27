Year 5 and 6 pupils at Okehampton Primary School and St James Primary School have learnt CPR in sessions run by Okehampton PADs.
One hundred and seventy-eight students attended the sessions and learnt how to recognise when someone needs help, how to call the emergency services, how to place a casualty into the recovery position, perform CPR, learn how to use a defibrillator and deal with choking.
Okehampton PADs install and maintain defibrillators within Okehampton and offer free training to the community.
Joe Rice from Okehampton PADs delivered seven 90-minute sessions across four days to the pupils.
Miss Allen, Year 6 teacher at St James, said: “Oke Pads provided an incredible learning experience for our students through their comprehensive training. They made a lasting impression by delivering essential life-saving skills in a hands-on, interactive and age-appropriate manner. The sessions were not only informative but also engaging. By participating in these activities, our children gained the confidence and knowledge needed to respond effectively in emergency situations. We are truly grateful for Oke PADs’ visit and the important contribution it made to our students' education and safety awareness.”
There are 15 defibrillators in Okehampton, and over 80 public access defibrillators within 15 miles of the town.
According to the British Heart Foundation, there are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK each year, with a survival rate of less than one in ten.
Reddaways Removals, the Lions Club, Frost Accountants, The Plume of Feathers, Stevens Estate Agents and Okehampton Rotary Club supported the Oke PADs so the lessons to the pupils were free.
The next free community training from Okehampton PADs is on September 27 from 10am to 12 noon at the Okehampton Bowls Club. Contact [email protected] to book a space.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.