Miss Allen, Year 6 teacher at St James, said: “Oke Pads provided an incredible learning experience for our students through their comprehensive training. They made a lasting impression by delivering essential life-saving skills in a hands-on, interactive and age-appropriate manner. The sessions were not only informative but also engaging. By participating in these activities, our children gained the confidence and knowledge needed to respond effectively in emergency situations. We are truly grateful for Oke PADs’ visit and the important contribution it made to our students' education and safety awareness.”