An emergency multi-agency and community response was sparked when a vulnerable person went missing in Bere Alston earlier this week.
Police received a call on Monday, July 6, over concerns for a vulnerable elderly person who had not returned home after going out.
Emergency response agencies (including Devon & Cornwall Police and South Western Ambulance Service), responded and joined locals who had already launched their own search for the 94-year-old woman.
The story had a happy ending, as the missing person was found safe and well.
A Tavistock Police spokesman said: “Monday was a great example of multi-agency team working, supported by a strong community.
“Police received a call about a vulnerable, elderly person who had left their home address and had not returned, causing concern as it was out of character.”
The community had already began an immediate search.
Police Community Support Officers from Tavistock's Neighbourhood Police Team were quickly on scene, closely followed by PCs from Tavistock's duty patrol team.
The spokesman added: “The missing person was quickly located by neighbours and assessed by a volunteer community first responder [a volunteer trained by the ambulance service] until the ambulance arrived and conveyed them to hospital by for treatment.
“A story that ended well due to a strong community pulling together with the emergency services to help one of their vulnerable residents.”
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