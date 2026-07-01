A Tavistock vet and dog owner has shared her advice to pet owners on keeping pets safe during the summer heat.
She suggests taking the ‘hand’ pavement test to avoid taking dogs on walks when too hot for their paws, also freezing treats to lower body temperatures and not shutting them in cars.
Dr Katelin Courtney, a veterinary surgeon with Westmoor Vets, said: “In hot weather I recommend pet owners keep their pet out of the sun, and provide them with plenty of fresh water.
“Some dogs love to sunbathe but on particularly warm days can overheat, so this should be discouraged.
“Cooling mats, fans and and wetting with cool water help to keep pets comfortable on hot days, with frozen treats, my dog Boo loves frozen dog-friendly peanut butter. I don't recommend covering dogs with wet towels as this can quickly trap heat.”
Dogs should never be left in hot cars as even with the windows open dogs will quickly overheat.
On deciding whether to take her dog for a walk, she said: “In temperatures over 25C most dogs are at high risk of heat stroke, so it is safer to avoid exercise.
“Walking dogs very early in the evening or late evening when slightly cooler is safer than daytime. In temperatures over about 27C, there is a significant risk to life walking dogs outside.
“If owners are considering walking dogs on a warm day, try the 'pavement test'. Place your hand on the ground for five seconds. If it’s too hot to keep your hand there, it’s too hot for paws.”
Dogs with a flatter face (pugs) will be at higher risk of heat stroke. Regular grooming helps temperature regulation, but avoid shaving double-coated dog breeds.
If a dog starts to show signs of heat stress – breathing difficulties, vomiting, pale or bright red/purple gums, excessive panting and/or drooling , or collapse – then veterinary attention should be sought immediately as heat stroke is life-threatening.
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