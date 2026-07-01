The latest plans have been given the blessing of High Court judge Mr Justice Hildyard, who said this week: “There is plainly a high level of execution risk, as noted in two of the Expert Reports. However, I am not an economist nor a retail business expert, and I am not in a position to dismiss what is proposed as having no real prospect of success, especially since I think I am entitled to assume that Modella and management must have sufficient faith in success to hazard further money, time and effort on the turnaround plans.”