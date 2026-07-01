Young families are being invited to get on their wheels this summer and help raise the funds needed to build a brand new skatepark for Tavistock.
On Sunday, July 12, Tavistock Youth Cafe and Taviskate is hosting the Tavi Skateathon at the old skatepark in Tavistock Meadows. This is a fun-filled 12-hour community wheels relay to raise funds for a new concrete multi-use wheeled sports area on the same site in the Meadows.
The Skateathon is designed to bring the whole community together. While experienced riders are welcome to take on the full relay from 8am to 8pm, others may opt to sign up for a short roll around.
Young children aged under ten are invited to get involved during a dedicated family-friendly session running from 10am until 12 noon.
Chloe Georgakis, creative youth worker, is supporting Taviskate in promoting the skatepark plan. She said: “We hope the session will inspire more local children to discover wheeled sports while giving families the chance to support a project that could benefit young people in Tavistock for decades to come.”
She added: “The vision for a new skatepark is within touching distance, but it will only happen if the community gets behind it. Taviskate is calling on families across Tavistock to sign up, sponsor a young rider or simply come along and show their support. Every lap ridden, every pound donated and every family taking part will help turn the dream of a new skatepark into a lasting community legacy.”
A Taviskate member said: "This isn't just about raising money for concrete—it's about creating a place where children can build confidence, stay active, make friends and enjoy being outdoors.”
Every rider taking part is asked to collect sponsorship, with a minimum of £5 to enter. Friends, family and local businesses are encouraged to support participants, with every pound helping move the new skatepark one step closer to becoming a reality.
Everyone who donates will also be able to choose from a range of thank-you rewards, with options available from £5 upwards, including exclusive stickers, skateboards, hampers and other prizes.
There will be plenty happening throughout the day, with competitions for different ages and wheeled sports from 1pm to 3pm, judged by skatepark builder Canvas Spaces, as well as live music, DJs and entertainment across Tavistock Meadows during the Tavistock Lion’s carnival week annual fun day.
Whether you're riding, cheering from the sidelines or sponsoring a participant, organisers say every family can play a part in creating a lasting legacy for Tavistock.
Event timetable: At 8am the Skateathon relay begins; from 10am–12midday the under-10s family session runs (perfect for younger riders and new riders); from 1pm–3pm wheeled competitions are organised with prizes for different ages and wheeled sports and finally at 8pm the Skateathon relay finishes.
To sign up to take part, go to the Taviskate socials or Tavistock Youth Cafe website at this link: https://www.tavistockyouthcafe.com/event-details/tavi-skateathon-1
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