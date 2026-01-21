In a statement they said: “Motorists are being urged to drive safely and only if needed following dozens of collisions on Devon roads today, Wednesday, January 21. “We are currently dealing with approximately a dozen collisions across Devon. “We would like to remind all motorists to exercise caution while driving, especially in wet weather conditions. “There has been a significant increase in road collisions attributed to slippery roads and reduced visibility. “We urge drivers to only take to the roads when absolutely necessary. If driving is essential, please slow down, increase your following distance, and stay attentive to your surroundings. “Your safety and the safety of others depend on responsible driving during adverse weather conditions.” “Thank you for your cooperation.”