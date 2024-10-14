POLICE are seeking the public’s help to trace a 23-year-old man from Okehampton.
James Jordan is wanted in connection with reports of assault, affray and driving whilst disqualified.
Jordan is described a white male, with short brown hair and of medium build.
It is believed that he is living in the Okehampton area and has links to North Tawton.
Anyone who sees Jordan is asked not to approach him, but to call police on 999, quoting log number 50240186886.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org .