Yesterday officers carried out a warrant in the Okehampton area as part of an investigation into the possible sale of illegal weapons.
Officers from the Serious and Organised Crime Investigation Team, supported by the Force Support Group and Neighbourhood Team attended the address along with Trading Standards Officers.
The action was taken following information received about links to an address in the area. During the search officers located and seized knuckledusters and a disguised knife.
A spokesperson from the Serious and Organised Crime Investigation Team said: “This was a proactive piece of work in partnership with Trading Standards to ensure companies adhere to legal requirements when selling potentially dangerous and harmful weapons.
“This is in order to prevent harm being caused on the streets across the UK by persons who seek to buy from companies who fail in fulfilling their responsibilities. The weapons were disclaimed, and our investigation has concluded.”
West Devon Sector Inspector, Chris Conway said: I am keen to assure our community that knife crime is not a significant issue in our area. Between 1 February 2022 and 31 January 2023, there were a total of nine knife related offences in West Devon – 30% less than the year 2019-2020.
“We are passionate about keeping it that way, so we are acting on information and intelligence to ensure our streets stay safe. If anyone has any information relating to, or are inadvertently in possession of such items, please contact us.”
Fakir Mohamed Osman, Head of Heart of the South West Trading Standards said: “We routinely work with partners in the police to help reduce the availability of knives to young people, including when supplied over the internet. This can include test purchasing operations to help ensure that those under the legal age do not purchase bladed items and that traders comply with the law.”
You can report information to police online or anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.