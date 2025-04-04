THE A3124 is closed both ways near the Sports Centre at Winkleigh following a road accident.
A vehicle is believed to have struck a telegraph pole which has broken.
Fallen power cables have come to rest across a tractor and trailer loaded with bales.
The incident, between Winkleigh Court and Beachlea Estate, is believed to have happened at about 3.30pm.
It is not believed that anyone was injured.
Some properties are without power due to the incident and safety reasons and to enable repair.
Some traffic issues are taking place in Winkleigh Square.
The Youth Club which was due to meet at the Sports Centre tonight has been cancelled due to the lack of access.
Further updates as we have them.