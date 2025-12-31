A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Exeter yesterday afternoon.
Police were last night maintaining a presence in the Cowick Street area of Exeter following reports of a serious assault at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 30.
Police said yesterday evening that a man in his 30s had been found with suspected knife wounds.
“He has been taken to hospital where his injuries have been described as life changing,” read the statement.
“Emergency services attended the scene to ensure public safety.
“Cordons remain in place in the Cowick Street area, and there will continue to be a police presence in this location.”
Police added that a 36-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and that he remains in police custody.
Detective Superintendent James Dowler said: “A heightened police presence will remain in Exeter and notably in the St Thomas area of the city as our investigation continues.
“If anyone has any information, we ask that they contact us.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help police with enquiries, please make contact the via the force website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250331839.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
