A CHARITY Christmas tractor and truck run held locally before Christmas raised £565 which was shared between two charities.

Dozens of tractors and a number of trucks, all decorated with Christmas lights, took part in the event which raised funds for Devon Air Ambulance and the Farming Community Network.

The vehicles gathered at Commercial Road in Crediton at 4pm on Saturday, December 20 before leaving on the run.

The route took the tractors to Newton St Cyres, Half Moon, Cowley Bridge, Fore Street in Exeter, Exe Bridges, Ide Road, Pathfinder, Tedburn St Mary, Cheriton Bishop, Crockernwell and the old A30 near Whiddon Down before returning to Crediton.

Some tractors bore banners with messages on them, including ‘Starmer Farmer Harmer’, ‘No Farms, No Food’, ‘Beep if you eat’ and ‘Hands off our kids’ future’.

