POLICE are appealing for information after a break-in to a church in Chagford.
Thieves took a haul of silverware including the chalice and candlesticks during the burglary at St. Michael the Archangel which happened overnight between 9pm on Wednesday, September 27 and 8am on Thursday September 28.
Officers are appealing for witnesses any anyone with information.
They also would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered similar items for sale or has CCTV footage in the area of the church.
A window was smashed and the items were stolen from the church vestry along with money from the safe and other items which had been kept in locked cupboards.
Churches Together in Devon has issued a reminder to churches across the country to check security following the burglary.
A spokesman asked anyone with saw anything suspicious to report it.
They said: ‘Of course it would be even better if those responsible thought better of their actions and returned the stolen items.’
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or the police website quoting 50230260664.