So-called paedophile hunters have targeted a Tavistock man, accusing him of grooming underage girls.
The organisation ‘Saving Children’s Futures UK’ operates on Facebook, claiming to expose predators who prey on children.
Its latest ‘sting’ saw members of the vigilante group travel to confront a man on camera.
The interviewer, who is himself off-screen, is seen to interrogate the man about allegedly having a sexual conversation with a 14-year-old girl in Wales in an online chat room.
The interviewer, who goes by an alias, claims to have evidence of the man having ‘sexual’ conversations with another teenage girl.
He can be heard telling the accused that his alleged conversations have been intercepted by the group.
The video can be seen on the Saving Children’s Futures UK Facebook page, which claims it is “exposing paedophiles and child predators throughout the UK in the interests of saving children’s futures”.
The Facebook page shows headshots, first names and initials of surnames of those it alleges have committed sexual crimes against children. It also posts videos of ‘sting operations’ allegations.
The well-spoken Tavistock man has been identified locally as Jeremy Vincent, but the Tavistock Times has been unable to contact him.
However, hotel the Horn of Plenty at Gulworthy, near Tavistock, has subsequently released a statement saying it would no longer be associated with Mr Vincent who is its proprietor. He is listed as a director of the company on Companies House.
The statement said: “Recent disclosures have shocked and saddened the team here at Horn of Plenty.
With immediate effect, Jeremy Vincent will no longer be on site nor involved in the running of the hotel.
“The new management team ask that you be kind to our colleagues as we adjust to this new way of working, your support will be much appreciated.”
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on this matter. In line with College of Policing guidelines we can neither confirm nor deny whether any named individuals are or have been subject to police investigation.”