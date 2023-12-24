TWO people were treated for smoke inhalation by fire crews at the scene of a property fire at Riddlecombe near Chulmleigh.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue (DSFRS) was alerted to the fire at 8.41pm on Friday, December 22, following a call from a neighbour reporting smoke issuing from the property.
Three fire appliances, from Chulmleigh, Torrington and Hatherleigh were mobilised to attend.
On arrival the crews found the fire had started accidentally, having spread from a lit open fire, embers having toppled out of the fireplace and onto soft furnishings.
A DSFRS spokeperson explained: “The occupants were out at the time the fire started but when alerted to it had entered the property to rescue pets and suffered smoke inhalation as a result.
“One occupant was rescued prior to our arrival from a first floor window by neighbours using a ladder.
“There were two casualties in total, both of which were treated for smoke inhalation on scene by fire crews, who administered Oxygen therapy, before being left in the care of paramedics and conveyed to hospital for precautionary checks.
“In the meantime fire crews ventilated the two-storey detached property and checked for hotspots after cutting away areas of floor on the first floor.”
The crews brought the fire under control at midnight.
In total the crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one safety jet to put out the fire, before using a thermal imaging and gas monitor equipment to check for any hotspots or leaks in order to make the property safe.
The ground floor sustained 20 per cent damage by fire and 70 per cent by heat and smoke, with the first floor 100 per cent damage by smoke.
Fire crews left the scene during the early hours of Saturday, December 23.