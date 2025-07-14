A fun day in Tavistock proved very popular for families with a dog show, children’s treasure hunt, Punch and Judy and circus skills.
The event on Sunday (July 13), was organised by theTavistock Lions and followed the separate Tavi Fringe day of music on the Saturday which heralds more than a week of Tavistock carnival events – culminating this Sunday (July 20) with the carnival procession.
Despite the hot weather which prompted the postponement of the dog show, a large number of people were in the Meadows on Sunday for the Fun Day.
The many charity stalls did a roaring trade as did the Lions members running the tea tent and the barbecue, supplemented by a paella dish provided by Lion Paul Rimmer and wife Jill.
The Young Ambassadors – youngsters who help promote and support Lions activities – ran a treasure hunt around the site and a name-the-Lion competition. During the afternoon each of the ambassadors were presented with a gift on behalf of the Lions Club, by town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey.
There were also demonstrations of circus skills and tag rugby and a very traditional Punch and Judy which was a great hit with the children.
Lamerton Primary School organised a plastic duck race on the canal with duck number five crossing the finishing line first, winning its owner £50.
Musical entertainment during the afternoon was provided by duo Jack of All Trades and Blowzone.
On the Friday night and all day on Saturday there was entertainment from Tavistock's alternative music, dance and performance festival Tavi Fringe entertained with a wide range of live entertainment from the area, many in the Butchers' Hall.
The free concerts included a sea shanty group, the u3a Recorder Consort – the name for groups of recorders played together – with renaissance, baroque, jazz and pop music.
Despite hot weather, the energetic dancers and musicians of Lodestone Border Morris and Clogworks kept up the momentum.
