Funding has finally been confirmed to give Tavistock College a bold and bright future with a new centre of excellence for science, technology and maths planned.
The rebuilding of several outdated blocks will include a new arts centre to include drama, art and music – subjects which are currently taught in different areas of the site.
The funding has been given the seal of approval by government, according to college advocate, Tavistock MP Sir Geoffrey Cox, after several years’ wait.
The school was first told it was in the running for modernisation funding, including new classrooms in 2022. The headteacher at the time said the new buildings would be part of the longer-term academy improvement plan in response to an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report in 2022 highlighted areas needing radical attention.
He confirmed the funding under the schools’ rebuilding programme (SRP), an initiative originally introduced by the previous Conservative Government, which included substantially rebuilding the college.
Sir Geoffrey added: “This will be extremely welcome news for students, parents, and the dedicated staff and teachers at Tavistock College. In recent months, rural communities have too often been overlooked by the government.
“On this occasion, I am pleased that common sense has prevailed. I will continue to monitor developments closely and will not hesitate to press the government to honour this essential commitment.”
Following recent questions to the education secretary, Sir Geoffrey has received confirmation the college will receive its funding allocation under the SRP by early 2026.
The college is planning a centre of excellence for STEM subjects, bringing together teaching of subjects such as science, technology, maths and design and ICT.
The IT teaching building has been condemned as IT is increasingly the subject which is the key to most jobs for school leavers. The new buildings will allow the combining of common subjects under one roof.
The buildings will match the curriculum development across the pupil years and especially the sixth form, to give them an environment students need and deserve.
Staff will also get buildings fit for purpose building to give them renewed pride in their work and learning. Twelve classrooms have been out of use due to the buildings being in such a poor state that staff could not allow students or staff inside them.
Sir Geoffrey said, “Having raised with the secretary of state the urgent need for new school buildings for Tavistock College on numerous occasions since the election, I was pleased last week to receive communication from the Minister of State for Early Years confirming Tavistock will shortly receive its long-awaited allocation under the Schools Rebuilding Programme. Planning and feasibility work is expected to commence in early 2026.”
The MP said he has been promised by the minister that the department will liaise with Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust and Tavistock College at least one month before the project starts. And, where possible, the minister committed to accelerating projects if circumstances permit, with all similar projects to be completed by 2030.
