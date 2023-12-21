January
A campaign was launched by the Tavistock business community to stop the introduction of on-street parking charges in town.
Meanwhile, people across Dartmoor protested against a court decision to ban wild camping after a wealthy landowner argued the right to wild camp never really existed.
Okehampton also celebrated the news that the Government had granted West Devon Borough Council £13 million to build a second train station on the east side of the town.
February
Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council voiced its opposition to Okehampton Town Council’s petition for the borough council to redraw the parish boundaries to reflect the continued growth of the town more accurately.
West Devon residents banded together to support victims of the Turkey/Syria earthquakes, raising money and sending out supplies to help those affected by the disaster.
Dartmoor National Park agreed to keep the Princetown visitors’ centre for an extra six months after residents opposed the decision which the national park said was necessary as a result of a reduction in funding.
Alongside Ukrainian refugees, West Devon residents marked one year since the war in Ukraine broke out after the Russians invaded the country.
March
Okehampton saw a spate of shoplifting crime in the town centre as both chain and independent stores fall victim while Tavistock Police report a rise in anti-social behaviour.
Local teachers went on strike and gathered outside Okehampton College to demand better pay and working conditions. Over 100 Devon NEU members travelled to London joining others from across the country to take part in a protest march in the capital.
Tributes were paid to Gareth Weekes, a former editor of the Tavistock Times, who died aged 77 in an accident in the Carribean while on a sailing holiday only a year after retiring from a long career in journalism and public relations. He was editor of the Times in the 1970s.
April
News broke that the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust was considering a staffing restructure across its schools with many teaching assistants in particular facing redundancy. Campaigns began as residents, teachers and parents slammed the plan and outrage erupted on social media.
The Tavistock community was left devastated after an act of arson caused significant damage to Tavistock College’s running track. Fire crews from Tavistock and Yelverton were called out to the site following reports of a fire in a container at the site, which quickly spread. There was at least £25,000-worth of damage.
Devon County Council removed the weight restriction traffic order that prevented vehicles over 7.5 tonnes travelling through the centre of Okehampton when the A30 is closed.
May
The country celebrated the coronation of King Charles III and West Devon became a riot of red, blue and white as residents partied.
Local Tory councillors suffered a big blow at the local elections, losing a total of six seats on the borough council. Isabel Saxby became the first Labour councillor in 20 years for the Bere Ferrers ward.
June
There was concern over police staffing levels in Okehampton following several incidents of anti-social behaviour.
In one incident three teenagers were attacked in Simmons Park which led one mother to call for more bobbies on the beat. Okehampton Police said they had seen a rise in officer numbers.
Hatherleigh hosted the colour run to raise money for Hatherleigh Carnival. The streets exploded with colour as spectators threw brightly-coloured powder over the runners as they passed. The day also included music and food in the square.
Tavistock had a housing crisis after it was revealed that 430 people were waiting to rent a home in the town. Analysis by the town’s Neighbourhood Development Plan Steering Group showed that a salary of more than £50,000 was needed to afford to buy the cheapest home.
