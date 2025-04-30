Commenting on partnering with Hays Travel, Davina said: “I am so excited to be working with Hays Travel. I had the great pleasure of meeting Dame Irene at an event, where I sat next to her without knowing who she was or what she did. I’m not sure anyone has made such a massive first impression on me as she did. So, when she contacted me about working with Hays, it was obviously a no-brainer.