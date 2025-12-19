SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has organised 100 hampers to be delivered across Devon to local veterans this Christmas.
Now in its 17th year, this annual initiative is a cherished tradition uniting the community with a shared vision to spread joy and offer meaningful support.
SSAFA supports veterans, serving personnel and their families and have proudly undertaken this initiative, bringing together other local charities for a coordinated effort so no one is overlooked and left to battle alone.
A presentation event, which took place on December 9 2025 at the Gordon Messenger Centre in Lympstone, Devon, saw 11 veterans’ charities come together to receive their SSAFA hampers.
Terry Cuthbertson, branch treasurer for SSAFA’s branch in Devon and the driving force behind the hamper scheme, said: “This initiative is more than a hamper, it’s hope in a season of struggle. The Christmas Hamper scheme is sponsored locally by an anonymous donor and The Bastion Baton, a Honiton-based charity; with each hamper made by Greendale Farm Shop, we can ensure each one has been made by locals, for locals.
“Hope comes in all shapes, sizes and charities and we are honoured to be working alongside the likes of the Army Benevolent Fund, Aggies, our local Military Wives Choirs, Okehampton Veterans’ Breakfast Club and many more charities to help deliver these hampers together with our SSAFA caseworkers.”
Since its inception in 2009, the hamper scheme which is coordinated by the Devon branch of SSAFA has supported more than 5,000 veterans, serving personnel and their families, providing more than £125,000 worth of support in times of hardship.
This annual initiative is just one of the ways SSAFA’s branch in Devon help those who have served in their local community.
Alongside the hamper, SSAFA volunteers Terry and Barbara Cuthbertson organise a range of store gift cards totalling £2,000. Split into £50 to £100 vouchers, these gift cards provide families and individuals a financial boost to help them through the festive period.
One recipient of a 2024 hampers said: “We cannot say enough how grateful we truly are for your support and extreme kindness. The hamper products look amazing. We are so deeply touched.”
Mark Tyrrell‑Smith, SSAFA regional chair for the South West and the Devon branch chair, said: “This kind of local support for our veterans is what SSAFA is all about and we are so grateful for our amazing volunteers for making this happen every year.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.