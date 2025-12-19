Terry Cuthbertson, branch treasurer for SSAFA’s branch in Devon and the driving force behind the hamper scheme, said: “This initiative is more than a hamper, it’s hope in a season of struggle. The Christmas Hamper scheme is sponsored locally by an anonymous donor and The Bastion Baton, a Honiton-based charity; with each hamper made by Greendale Farm Shop, we can ensure each one has been made by locals, for locals.