A 52-year-old serving police officer has appeared in court today (Wednesday, December 17) charged with controlling and coercive behaviour to a woman over a ten-year period.
The single charge states the victim was caused serious alarm and distress by the alleged behaviour between 2015 and 2025.
PC Alan Bates, based in Tavistock, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before a judge at Bristol Crown Court.
The Devon and Cornwall officer was told his trial will be held in November 2026.He was granted conditional bail.
