West Devon Borough Council has launched a new campaign to help residents and landlords tackle damp and mould, so tenants can live in warm, safe and healthy homes.
The campaign comes in response to national concern about the health risks caused by poor housing conditions. Following the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in his home in Rochdale in 2020, the government issued clear guidance outlining the responsibilities of landlords and tenants, alongside new laws for social housing providers which were introduced this October.
West Devon Borough Council’s new campaign builds on this national drive, aiming to prevent similar incidents locally by supporting early action and shared responsibility between landlords and tenants.
Providing good quality housing remains one of the council’s key priorities. The campaign encourages open communication so that problems are reported quickly and resolved before they become serious.
To make it easier for residents to get help, the council has introduced a new online reporting form for unresolved damp or mould issues.
Landlords can also access up-to-date information on their legal responsibilities and practical advice on how to maintain their properties.
A new section on the council’s website offers straightforward guidance and resources, including:
• How to recognise and treat damp and mould problems
• Simple prevention tips to stop issues from recurring
• Legal and best practice advice for landlord
More information and advice will be shared over the coming months, particularly as colder weather increases the risk of condensation and damp.
Cllr Mark Renders, lead member for Housing at West Devon Borough Council, said: “Everyone deserves a healthy home. We’re working closely with landlords and tenants to make sure properties are safe and properly maintained. By acting early and working together, we can stop small problems turning into major health risks.”
This campaign forms part of West Devon Borough Council’s wider efforts to raise housing standards and support community wellbeing across the borough.
Residents can also seek further help from local partners such as Citizens Advice and Tamar Energy Community who can provide practical support with reducing condensation, improving ventilation and boosting energy efficiency.
Kate Royston, one of the directors of Tamar Energy Community, said: “We work with, and visit, many households across West Devon and a key part of our advice and support is in helping households better understand the importance of moisture management in the home, along with adequate ventilation, heating and insulation, to help avoid or deal with damp and mould.
“We welcome this initiative from West Devon Borough Council highlighting the importance of paying attention to managing moisture and damp and mould problems and look forward to continuing to work together to reduce the occurrence of damp and mould across the borough. Householders are welcome to get in touch with us if in need of support.”
For more information, to access advice, or to report damp and mould issues, visit www.westdevon.gov.uk/dampandmould
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.