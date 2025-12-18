Okehampton town councillors have backed plans to improve bus services connecting the town’s new railway station and the under-served east side with the town centre.
At a council meeting on Monday (December 15), councillors agreed to support a plan from Cllr Terry Cummings and Cllr Michael Ireland to add stops at Waitrose, the soon-to-open Okehampton Interchange Station, and Moyses Meadow on the 317 bus route.
The new station on the east side of town currently lacks direct bus connections to the town centre.
Cllr Cummings proposed installing additional bus stops along underserved roads, particularly near St James School and on Crediton Road, to create “a circular hourly service for the town's residents” that would link both railway stations. He also suggested including bus links to Sampford Courtenay, Sticklepath, North Tawton and South Zeal.
He said: “I, like many others, would like to see better provision of bus services that link the two rail stations and provide a service linking the outlying areas of the town that is easier for all to use.”
Separately, Cllr Allenton Fisher is working on a shuttle bus service from the east side to the town centre in order to ensure those living in the new estates “feel part of the town”.
He has suggested that passengers pay a small fee of around £1 for the trip and is now searching for a company willing to run the service.
He said: “They are so far from the town, and you can’t walk to the town from there. I’m concerned they don’t feel part of the town. They have no facilities there – not even a community centre.”
He added there was potential for stops in nearby towns and that North Tawton has already expressed interest in connecting to this service. As yet, Cllr Fisher is continuing his investigation into the feasibility of such a service, and nothing has been implemented.
Councillors also discussed a possible extension to the 118 Okehampton-Tavistock route to serve the east side and the new station. Devon County Council is investigating this, but is awaiting confirmation of next year’s budget before making decisions.
However, Cllr Cummings warned that routing all bus services through both stations could increase congestion, suggesting that services be split between the two stations instead.
Changes to the bus routes would not be implemented until the new station is completed.
Cllr Ireland reported broad support for the proposals, including from the mayors of Hatherleigh and Torrington, as well as the Dartmoor Railway Association and OkeRail, which he chairs.
It was noted at the meeting that only four bus routes across the county are currently self-funding without council subsidy.
The 6A Stagecoach service from Okehampton to Exeter has already changed. The return service has been scrapped and taken over by Dartline.
Meanwhile, the 118 service between Okehampton and Tavistock, which used to be run by Dartline, was taken over by Stagecoach South West at the start of 2025.
