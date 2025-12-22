Year 10 and Year 12 students from Tavistock, Okehampton, and Holsworthy College attended the Bright Futures Fair on November 25, which brought together higher education institutions and employers to inform students about their options after school.
The event informed students about different paths available to them, including entering the world of work, pursuing higher education, continuing studies at higher education institutions, completing apprenticeships, or post‑16 options. In the afternoon, an open session welcomed schools and young people from outside the trust.
Melissa Trudgill, Community Engagement Lead, Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust and organiser of the event, said: “It was really exciting to hold this event...Students really did learn a lot from the experience and were inspired to consider different pathways for the future.”
Next year’s fair will take place on November 24. 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.