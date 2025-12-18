"We really appreciate all the help we can get. We spend £4000 a year on a Fareshare membership to bring food into Okehampton, which is always free to food bank clients, combined with public donations, but our delivery day is Thursday, and as both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are Thursdays, we miss two deliveries at the worst time. Our affordable food projects can cope, but our food bank can't. We urgently need fresh food to cover the two weeks from now until Jan 6.”