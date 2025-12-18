The Okehampton Community Kitchen and Food Bank charity has experienced a significant increase in referrals this month, ahead of Christmas.
Due to rising demand for support in Okehampton and nearby areas, the charity has been unable to run its usual festive fundraising campaign because volunteers have limited capacity.
Social media and fundraising coordinator Debbie Dawson said: “As people put the heating on, their household bills go up. Less summery food weather means more cooking and added fuel bills too. As more professionals learn that we are open every day of the year and deliver to elderly, disabled, and rural clients, demand for our services increases, even as donations are down as people focus on Christmas.
"We really appreciate all the help we can get. We spend £4000 a year on a Fareshare membership to bring food into Okehampton, which is always free to food bank clients, combined with public donations, but our delivery day is Thursday, and as both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are Thursdays, we miss two deliveries at the worst time. Our affordable food projects can cope, but our food bank can't. We urgently need fresh food to cover the two weeks from now until Jan 6.”
The charity’s volunteers will be at Lidl and throughout the town until Christmas, collecting donations and informing those in need about the services it provides.Public sessions are from 10am until 12pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, including Christmas Eve.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so by bank transfer, or visit 3 East Street or Clockwork Kitty in the Victorian Arcade to donate in cash or by card.
Donations can be made to:
Okehampton Community Food
Bank sort code: 40 20 30 (HSBC charity account)
Account number: 13840360
