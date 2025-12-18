Here are the books at the top of our reading lists for January here at Okehampton Library!
Kayleigh’s pick, ‘The Writer’s Room’, examines the spaces that shape the books we all love, taking us on a fascinating journey through the hidden worlds of where writers live and create.
Carole’s choice, ‘The Heart-Shaped Tin’, is a book about everyday kitchen objects that we take for granted but to some they are deeply meaningful personal items in their lives.
Liz’s book, ‘Bottled Goods’, is a novella that promises magic and a Cold War setting.
Which books did you receive for Christmas and which one will you be reading first?
Pop into Okehampton Library to tell us all about your reading list for 2026!
