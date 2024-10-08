DEVON and Cornwall’s acting chief constable says he won’t be satisfied until the abandonment rate of calls to the police contact centre drops below five per cent.
Eighteen months ago, seven out of 10 callers to the 101 service were hanging up because of long waits.
The average waiting time has now reduced from 40 minutes to under five and the call abandonment rate dropped to 15 per cent.
Jim Colwell told a scrutiny panel that call handling, considered poor and inadequate since 2018, has been ‘transformed’ but he is not complacent.
‘We are on the right trajectory,’ he said. There has been an undeniable change in performance but am I satisfied that our abandonment rate is down to 15 per cent? No, it’s got to be below ten. I want it below five.’
Devon and Cornwall’s Police and Crime Panel, which oversees police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez, heard how technology had improved call handling, but there has also been a culture change in the centres in Exeter and Plymouth.
Mr Colwell said significant investment had been made in a new phone system which had taken “far too long”. A call-back facility, enhanced training and different shift patterns had all helped the service improve.
Last week the force was formally discharged from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) concerns about emergency and non-emergency calls and the inadequate rating was lifted.
Nearly 2,000 people make contact with Devon and Cornwall Police every day.