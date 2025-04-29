Devon County Council have appointed a new head of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
Claire Merchant Jones joins the council this month following six years as head of SEND at Somerset Council, having spent her earlier career as a teacher and leader in further education.
She will be responsible for the operation of the SEND statutory team, which carries out Education Health and Care (EHC) needs assessments and maintains and reviews EHC plans. These are the plans which set out what education is required for a child with special needs.
Claire Merchant Jones said: “I am really looking forward to getting to know more about Devon and working with new people across the county,”
“I am personally and professionally committed to making sure that children are visible and supported within their local communities.
“Being a trustee at my children’s secondary school has helped me to understand the challenges and opportunities facing schools.
Claire lives in Somerset, where outside of work she loves swimming in the sea and reading.
“Just one week into my new role, I can safely say that I feel that I am exactly where I am supposed to be,” she said.
Earlier this month it was announced that parents of SEND children lost a High Court battle against Devon County Council and Bristol City Council.
The parents claimed that their councils had illegally reduced services for their children.
The claims were concerning Devon County Council and Bristol City Council’s securing of multimillion-pound rescue financial packages from the Government, known as ‘safety valve’ agreements, to shore up special needs’ budgets.
The High Court considered the legal challenges at a hearing in Bristol in January and on April, Thursday 10, dismissed all grounds, ruling against the families.
A spokesperson for Devon County Council said:“We are pleased with the High Court’s decision and will continue in our ongoing work to improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND and their families.”