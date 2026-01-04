WINKLEIGH Primary School will open late tomorrow and there will be no school buses running to and from it.
In a statement, the school said: “Due to the icy conditions on the roads today and the predicted weather forecast tonight, School and Nursery will not be open until 10am tomorrow morning (Monday, January 5).
“School buses may not run at all tomorrow due to ice. If you bring your bus child into school please ensure that you are available to collect them at the end of the day.
“Please do not arrive with children before 10am as we need to ensure that staff are onsite to receive them. Breakfast Club will not be open tomorrow morning.”
Parents are advised to check with their school in the morning and/or check the Devon County Council School and Route Closures website.
