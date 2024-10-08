AFFORDABLE homes for locals have been secured in the village of Lifton after a major housing association confirmed that it had bought 16 dwellings on a new development.
Plymouth Community Homes (PCH), the largest social housing landlord in Plymouth, has bought 16 energy efficient new homes with one, two, three and four bedrooms on the Oakdene development in Lifton.
Of the 16 homes, ten will be offered for affordable rent and six homes will be made available for shared ownership purchase (part rent and part buy) through the housing association. The houses will be available from the spring of next year, 2025.
The homes will be prioritised to those with a local connection to the area, with support from West Devon Borough Council.
Local councillor Mark Renders, West Devon Borough Council lead member for housing and deputy leader, welcomed the news, saying: "Creating lower cost, high quality homes which our local people need is one of our top priorities and we are delighted to welcome these new homes to Lifton. We want to make sure that people who want to remain in the places they love can do so – housing projects such as these is making that possible."
The Oakdene development is being built by Wain Homes, and the name is derived from the ancient oak tree in the centre of the development.
Gavin Sutton, senior project manager at PCH, said: “We are excited to soon be providing people with a local connection to Lifton an opportunity to move into one of the upcoming ten rented or six shared ownership homes.
“The plan for the estate, with the generous open spaces including the village green centred with the old oak tree is pleasing. It is great to again be working with the team at Wain Homes who we know to build quality homes.”
All available homes to rent in Devon are advertised on Devon Home Choice, a partnership of local social landlords, where an online application needs to be filled in to be considered for a tenancy. For more information on the shared ownership homes, visit so-living.co.uk