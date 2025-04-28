Okehampton women’s rugby team are appealing for donations so they can make their national final debut.
After entering the RFU league in 2022 they’ve made extraordinary achievements by securing back-to-back promotions and winning the league title.
In the next step, the team are hoping to compete in the Papa John’s Junior Plate Final at Sixways Stadium in Worcester on Saturday, May 17.
This occasion marks a first-ever national final appearance for not only this team but the entire club, and they'll be facing their toughest challenge yet against the two-time defending champions, Workington Finches.
The club are looking for donations to support the team’s travel, accommodation and other essential costs so they can make the trip and compete at their best.
A spokesperson the team said: “We are reaching out to friends, fans, and supporters near and far to help us write the next chapter of this incredible journey.
“Whether you're a lifelong rugby fan or simply believe in the power of community and opportunity — every contribution helps and every gesture counts. With your support, we hope to bring the silverware home to Devon. Let’s make history together.”
The team are looking for supporters to join the team on their journey to Worcester. A bus will be leaving Okehampton on the early morning of May 17 and returning the same evening.
To book your place on the service, contact Di on 07383 969176.
Spaces are limited and a small contribution is required.
Okehampton RFC ladies welcome both new and experienced players to their training sessions every Tuesday 8pm-9pm and Thursday 7.30pm-9pm.
As of publication, they have received £1,060 in two days from 19 volunteers.