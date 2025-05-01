MORE than three-quarters of police officers in Devon and Cornwall say they are worse off financially than five years ago — with nearly one in five unable to afford basic essentials — according to a damning new report released.
The 2024 Police Federation Pay and Morale Report reveals a deepening crisis within the force, as soaring living costs and stagnant wages fuel growing dissatisfaction, so much so that nearly a quarter of officers are now considering leaving the job entirely.
Despite a 4.75 per cent pay rise this year, real-terms police pay has plummeted by 20 per cent since 2010, leaving many questioning how much longer they can afford to serve.
Worryingly, the survey — which is based on 1024 responses received from Devon and Cornwall Police officers — revealed 23 per cent of officers said they intend to resign from the police service either ‘within the next two years’ or ‘as soon as [they] can’.
Rob Greening, secretary of Devon and Cornwall Police Federation, said: “The pay and morale survey for Devon and Cornwall Police makes stark reading and unfortunately, when compared to previous years, the situation does not seem to be improving.
“Our members work in extremely stressful and dangerous situations, to afford the public the safety and protection they expect and deserve. Governments, over the years, do not seem to have provided the Police service with the same level of commitment and have allowed Police officer pay to reduce in real terms by over 20 per cent.
“Our members are aware public finances over the past 15 years have been pushed and that they should bear some responsibility for cuts that have to be made. However, 15 years of cutbacks and low funding by governments have brought us to the position we now find ourselves in.”
He added: “We cannot afford to lose the experience within the front line of policing. The protection of the public depends on officers knowing their job and being able to pick up on the small clues, which may indicate a member of the public is in danger.
“Workloads for officers are unmanageable and this is when mistakes are made and tell-tale signs are missed.
“Officer numbers have risen since 2010 by about 4,000 yet the UK population has increased by 5.5-million. Investigations have become far more complex as technology advances and the case files officers produce, to ensure offenders are charged to court, have become unnecessarily complicated and timely to complete.
“There has been a perfect storm brewing for the last 15 years and it has now hit land. Officers are not willing to put up with the continued increasing expectations and heavy workloads, lack of perceived respect from the government, constant pay awards that are below the rate of inflation and they are voting with their feet. Our members join the police to serve the public and keep them safe, but currently feel that they are not able to do this to the best of their ability.
“If the government wants a police service they can be proud of then we need to retain the experienced officers, to enable them to impart their wisdom to those with less experience.
“To do this there are many changes that need to be made, however a quick win for the Government is to sit up and listen to the officers. What the police take home is criminal. Officers have copped enough. Things need to change.”
In response to the report, Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable James Vaughan, said: “The pay and morale survey from the Police Federation of England and Wales is always important to us and I want officers to be assured that we will be taking time to scrutinise the report and to discuss the issues in detail with Federation representatives in Devon & Cornwall.
“Policing remains a very challenging and difficult job, and despite increased demand and limited resources, our dedicated officers continue to fight crime and protect the public every day to make Devon and Cornwall safe.
“Since my appointment in December 2024, I have met over 2000 officers and staff in stations across the force area, to understand their roles and listen to their views, challenges and ideas. I will continue to spend time with staff and officers, to understand where support is needed to protect our workforce and improve morale.
“I’m also nearly at the end of a series of roadshows that have allowed me to meet with all Sergeants and Inspectors, to understand the challenges they are facing, as well as to set out Force priorities and expectations – with a particular emphasis on improving our standards, behaviour and culture.
“It is clear from the survey officers across the country, not just in Devon and Cornwall, see workloads as an issue. The number of officers we have on the frontline is an important factor in this and a key priority for me has been to return officers to the frontline through a review of our senior ranks – starting with the chief officer team.
“We now have record numbers of officers after a very successful Uplift programme and these are supported by professional and capable enabling departments and a strong cadre of volunteers.
“Officer numbers will continue to be boosted through the government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, an investment into neighbourhood policing which will support the increase of neighbourhood officers in years to come and alleviating the pressure on our frontline.
“I want every member of the organisation to feel confident that their wellbeing is taken seriously and that they are being properly supported. I am committed to ensuring officers know that we are listening and feel valued and supported.
"While some factors in the survey such as pay are outside of our control, we will continue to make advice and support on topics, including financial assistance, available to everyone in Devon and Cornwall Police, including signposting to those who can help.
“Devon and Cornwall Police is made up of amazing officers and staff and we are committed to continuing to make improvements for all those who work so hard to keep our counties safe.”