Police have warned Devon residents that they have received reports of rogue cold callers offering insulation removal services.
The police have issued advice to prevent anyone wishing to have work done in their home or garden from falling victim to the scam.
Residents should not agree to work offered by unsolicited doorstep callers, rely solely on social media recommendations, or be swayed by glossy flyers or impressive websites that may not show the trader’s own work. Residents should not pay cash, agree to be taken to the bank, or immediately transfer money before any work is started, and should not be rushed into making a decision. If someone knocks on the door and residents are unsure, they should not open it.
Authorities recommend that residents get three written quotes from reputable businesses, research the companies they are considering by asking for references and checking online, and ask friends and family for recommendations of local traders or search via Buy With Confidence. Residents should decide who to use in their own time and ensure they have confidence in the trader’s skills and abilities. They should obtain the full name of the company and the person performing the work, along with their contact details, including address, phone number, and email address. Residents should also ask to see professional qualifications, public liability insurance, and a waste carriers licence, and check if they are entitled to a 14-day cooling-off period.
Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Anyone who is worried someone may be at risk, should call the police and report any suspected rogue traders operating in their area. If a company claims to be working with the local council, residents should contact the council directly to confirm this. Residents should contact Trading Standards or the police by phoning 101 if they have concerns and note down any descriptions and vehicle registrations. If there is an immediate threat or a crime is taking place, residents should phone 999.
