This is a new vegan dish on the menu at the Leaping Salmon and it’s been very popular. This is a slightly scaled down version to make life a little cheaper and easier, but I thought it might inspire some of you to use Jerusalem Artichokes, which are super healthy, tasty and currently in season.
Firstly, to make the artichoke puree, add a handful of washed but not peeled artichokes to cold water and bring to the boil. You want enough water to cover them plus a bit. I simmer these for about 45 minutes, until they are very soft. Making sure to top up with hot water to make sure they don’t boil dry. Next, without draining the water, use a hand-blender to turn the cooked artichokes and stock/water into a puree. It doesn’t matter if it’s perfectly smooth. Set aside or refrigerate for later use.
Secondly, cook your chosen pasta. Just because I use linguine doesn’t mean this won’t still be great with any other pasta you have, penne or spaghetti spring to mind, but it really doesn’t matter. Once cooked drain and put to one side, while you complete the dish.
Thirdly, in a large frying pan or wok heat some vegetable oil and add whatever mushrooms you are going to use. I use a mix of varieties similar to what the supermarkets often call ‘exotic’ mushrooms. Add them to the oil and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Once slightly coloured add some seasoning and keep stirring. Next, add the pasta you’ve just cooked, then add some of the artichoke puree you made at the beginning. At this point I add some vegetable stock, mix it all thoroughly and check the seasoning.
Serve in big bowls with some chopped nuts and parsley on top. Enjoy.