Firstly, to make the artichoke puree, add a handful of washed but not peeled artichokes to cold water and bring to the boil. You want enough water to cover them plus a bit. I simmer these for about 45 minutes, until they are very soft. Making sure to top up with hot water to make sure they don’t boil dry. Next, without draining the water, use a hand-blender to turn the cooked artichokes and stock/water into a puree. It doesn’t matter if it’s perfectly smooth. Set aside or refrigerate for later use.