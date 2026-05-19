DEVON Air Ambulance has said it remains committed to its services despite significant financial pressures from the recent aviation fuel price increases.
In recent months, aviation fuel prices have more than doubled, rising from around 74p per litre in early March to approximately £1.60 per litre.
Based on these increases, the charity estimates its annual aviation fuel costs could surge from around £177,000 in 2025 to approximately £384,000 this year, an increase of more than £200,000.
Devon Air Ambulance operates two helicopters, based in Exeter and North Devon, alongside a fleet of critical care cars.
Together, its aircraft use around 240,000 litres of fuel each year, with additional cost pressures coming from rising diesel prices for its vehicles.
And demand for its service remains as urgent and unpredictable as ever.
Unlike commercial operators, Devon Air Ambulance cannot pass rising costs on. Every extra pound the charity spend on fuel must be raised through public donations.
As a charity, the service receives no direct government funding for its daily operations, and does not benefit from tax relief on aviation fuel, leaving it fully exposed to price increases.
Devon Air Ambulance’s chief executive Greg Allen said the charity had planned for situations like this and built financial resilience into its operations.
“Every extra pound spent on fuel is a pound that has to be found through donations,” he said.
To help maintain resilience, the charity holds on-site fuel reserves at both of its airbases, ensuring it can continue flying even if supply is disrupted.
However, the charity recognises that sustained price increases present an ongoing challenge, particularly at a time when many charities are facing financial pressures.
Devon Air Ambulance is continuing to monitor fuel supply and pricing closely and is working with its partners to develop contingency plans where needed.
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