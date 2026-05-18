Volunteer mountain rescuers have joined the multi-agency search for a missing teenager.
North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (NDSRT) were called by Devon & Cornwall Police to help search for missing Taylor Charlton, 14, from Barnstaple.
The team joined the search on Wednesday, May 13, and continued for three days.
Taylor, who is 5ft 8in tall and muscular, with dark hair and a moustache, was last seen in a bright blue fitted top, jeans and bright blue Nike shoes. He was reported missing during the early evening of Saturday, May 9.
The community have also joined the search and specialist teams, including NDSART, in the search along the River Taw, surrounding countryside and areas of the town.
The other teams include Exmoor Search & Rescue Team, HM Coastguard and Devon & Somerset Fire Rescue Service.
They searched coastal paths, river banks, woodland, abandoned buildings, field systems and streets.
Teams of mixed agencies were deployed all day until nightfall in the search.
An NSDART spokesman said: “Sadly, there has been no find yet. We would like to thank the public for their support in the search for the missing person.”
The spokesman also advised members of the public risking harming themselves in the search: “Please do not put yourselves at risk and enter the water and please follow advice from the police in coordinating public searches.”
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