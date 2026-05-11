A new scheme to recruit West Devon’s very own ‘Mounties’ has been launched.
Devon and Cornwall Police (DCP) are appealing for horse riders to help fight rural crime from the saddle – in a similar way to the famed Royal Canadian Mounted Police, known worldwide as the Mounties and distinguished by their wide-brimmed hats and red tunics.
The Devon force is looking for volunteers with horses to help by carrying out high-visibility patrols across rural communities.
The volunteers will support policing by engaging with residents in rural areas and carrying out patrols, and then reporting back about any suspected agricultural, equine, wildlife or heritage crimes.
The eyes on horseback are also asked to report back on any crime disproportionately impacting rural communities, such as fly-tipping.
A police spokesman said: “Rural affairs and ‘citizens in policing teams’ hope that the patrols carried out by volunteers will act as a visible deterrent to prevent crime; helping to keep rural communities safe and enabling police to better connect with rural communities.”
This scheme enables experienced horse riders with local knowledge to assist Devon & Cornwall Police by sharing relevant information and supporting rural policing activities.
Volunteers will help improve understanding of issues affecting rural areas and contribute to efforts to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour, while carrying out their normal riding activities.
Rider-owners will support the police while undertaking their regular rides, by identifying and reporting areas affected by rural crime, anti-social behaviour and animal-related incidents or concerns.
Equine volunteers will be expected to record and share observations with a designated police contact. They will also help gather information about local issues and emerging concerns to inform policing priorities.
The Devon civilian’s professional uniformed counterparts - the Canadian Mounties - in contrast, have a wide-ranging jurisdiction.
They enforce federal laws, investigate cross-boundary provincial and international crime, enforce border security and oversee Canadian peacekeeping missions where policing is involved. The real Mounties also police counter-terrorism operations in and outside Canada.
However, despite the name, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are no longer an actual mounted police service. Horses are used, but only at ceremonial events and some other occasions. Similarly, the red tunic, stetson hat and boots are only worn during these times.
The Canadian government considers the ‘mounties’ as an unofficial national symbol, and most Canadians also value them as important to their national identity.
To get involved in policing Devon on horseback, volunteers must have a minimum of five years’ riding experience, own a suitable horse, be aged over 21 years and pass police vetting.
Equine volunteers will receive training from the force and partner agencies, which will include police first aid, public order de-escalation training and online courses from the College of Policing.
Duties will be carried out to comply with all force policies, including confidentiality and data protection requirements.
Potential volunteers wishing to learn more, or to apply, should visit: Equine Volunteer - Working in Partnership
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