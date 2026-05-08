A CHARITY that provides free courier and transport services for the NHS is celebrating having saved it £1million.
A volunteer-run charity, South West Blood Bikes has surpassed £1million saved for the UK’s health service since the charity formed in 2018.
Chairman of South West Blood Bikes, Steve Dower, said: ‘This remarkable achievement has only been possible thanks to our incredible unpaid volunteers, past and present.
‘Their dedication, professionalism, and willingness to give their time freely, day and night, enables us to deliver our vital, cost‑saving service to the NHS Hospital Trusts and Hospices of Devon.
‘Their efforts allow us to fulfil our charity’s core purpose: to save lives and improve patient outcomes.
‘Reaching the £1 million milestone is also testament to the communities and organisations whose generosity keeps our bikes on the road.
‘Without your donations, fundraising efforts, and continued encouragement, none of this would be possible.
‘To every rider, driver, coordinator, fundraiser, and supporter who has helped us reach this inspiring landmark.
‘Your dedication keeps our service running and makes a real difference to people’s lives.
‘Thank you’.
South West Blood Bikes’ volunteers have been called out more than 18,000 times, acting as couriers for close to 120,000 individual items.
For more information about the service that the charity provides, as well as details about how to support them, visit South West Blood Bikes’ website.
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