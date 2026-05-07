A hiker tackling the Land’s End to John O’Groats (LEJOG) route in aid of a men’s mental health charity is passing through Okehampton today (May 7).
This is the seventh day of Jordan Darby’s 1,200-mile trek across the length of Britain to raise money for Andy’s Man Club, a charity which provides support groups for men struggling with their mental health.
Jordan has experienced mental health problems himself and said walking and spending time outdoors had helped him. This inspired him to take on the LEJOG route to raise money for Andy’s Man Club and awareness of men’s mental health.
He has already raised over £2,000 of his £3,000 target and is documenting his journey on Facebook.
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