North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team was just one of the emergency teams called out in response to the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb in Plymouth.
Members joined the multi-agency effort that includes Devon and Cornwall 4x4 Response, other Dartmoor Search and Rescue groups, Devon and Cornwall Police, South Western Ambulance Service, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue, HM Coastguard, and Plymouth City Council.
The bomb was found on Wednesday afternoon at a building site in the Southway area of the city. Police were called, and military bomb disposal teams arrived on the scene. Royal Navy UXO (unexploded ordnance) specialists confirmed yesterday (Thursday, April 30) that the bomb was an unexploded German SC250, a 250 kg air-dropped weapon.
Over 1,000 homes have been evacuated, and nearby schools have been closed as experts continue to deal with the device.
This incident remains ongoing.
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