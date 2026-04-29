A thriving sports organisation is appealing for volunteers as it makes full use of its new-build pavilion.
A Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association spokesman said: “We’re building the next phase of and we need a few good people around us to make it happen.
“We’re looking for volunteers to support pavilion operations and match-day setup, adult football organisation, coaching and development, communications and events and community use.”
“We are at the heart of the community, with over 100 years of football in Fillace Park and a pavilion ready to be fully brought to life.
“If you’ve ever thought about getting involved, even in a small way, now is the time.”
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