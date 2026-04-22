A sociable group of largely retired Tavistock area residents are relaunching their monthly gatherings.
Tavistock Friendship Group has newly come under the stewardship of Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) after nearly folding.
The group, which meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month, did not have enough resources to be run as a charity, so TASS took it under its umbrella.
Now relieved of the bureaucratic burden of being a self-governing charity, they are recruiting new members.
Gloria Rawlings and Angela Lamb help run the group as volunteers and enjoy the group themselves. Gloria’s husband Rob gives lifts, along with friends Peter Heaton and Tom Talbot.
Angela and Gloria are helped by Sandie Lethbridge in the TASS HQ kitchen, preparing afternoon teas.
Angela said: “We all love coming here and making new friends and getting out of the house. Some of our regulars won’t see anyone if they didn’t come here.”
Eileen Green and Margaret Anderson also help run the group. They even phone people who have previously attended to give them a gentle nudge to come along again.
Eileen said: “We know how important it is for our members not to miss our monthly meetings. But they might forget, or not have a lift to get here. If they miss a meetings, it’s a long time to the next one.
“They’re mostly older women who come and sometimes it’s the only socialising they get to do. They look forward to each group. We make it interesting with speakers and bingo organised and a lovely afternoon tea with sandwiches and cake and hot drinks, all homemade.”
The group originally formed as the Tavistock Disabled Association and welcomed people of all levels of mobility to reduce social isolation, but evolved to support anyone needing company.
The meetings take place Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) HQ, which is at the Anchorage Centre, Chapel Street, Tavistock PL19 8AG.
For more information, contact Margaret on 01822 614927 or Eileen on 01822 810586.
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